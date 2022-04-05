Vélez-Málaga launches real-time bus app The application is available for iOS and Android devices and informs the user about the lines and stops, waiting time and possible incidents on the four available routes

Vélez-Málaga town hall’s transport department has launched a mobile application to provide information in real time about the status of the town’s bus routes. It includes up-to-date information on bus stops, routes and waiting times of the arrival of the next bus, as well as alerts about possible incidents or specific alterations in the routes.

The councillor for Transport, José María Domínguez, explained that this mobile application, available free of charge for both iOS and Android devices, "is another tool that we are making available to citizens as part of our firm commitment and planning for the digitalisation of the town.”

The app, developed jointly with the bus company Alsa, is available under the name 'Autobuses Vélez-Málaga' which can be downloaded and installed onto any smartphone. In addition, the buses, bus shelters and public buildings will have QR codes with further information about the app.

"Both with a search engine where you can enter the street of the stop you are at, and through a menu where all the lines and stops of the town can be found, the traveller can know how long they have to wait for the arrival of the next bus and can also find out in real time possible variations in schedules or routes caused by road works or closures, for example," added Dominguez.

Special Easter week timetable

The project is being funded with part of the 3.7 million euros that the central government has granted to Vélez-Málaga through the Next Generation funds for “improvements in mobility and transport.” The town hall also hopes, eventually to restore the tram service, which cost 40 million euros of public funds from the Junta de Andalucía when it first opened, but was pulled in 2012.

During Easter Week, on Wednesday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, the bus service will run between Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga. The timetable for the intensified service will be from 10pm to 4am at intervals of between 30 and 45 minutes. "All this so that citizens can enjoy these days without having to travel in their private vehicle," said the mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer.