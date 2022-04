Vélez-Málaga beaches to get storm payout The damage caused by recent storms includes flooded beach bars and promenades, as well as a burst drinking water pipe

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación, announced on Wednesday that Vélez-Málaga is to receive 493,000 euros to repair the damage caused by recent storms and the Saharan sand. The storms caused extensive damage to the 22 kilometres of beaches along the Vélez-Málaga coastline, affecting and flooding beach bars and promenades as well as bursting a drinking water supply pipe near a campsite in Valle Niza.