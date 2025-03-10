This is the dramatic moment a car became trapped in a Malaga river

Sections
Vélez-Málaga
Monday, 10 March 2025, 11:51
Vélez-Málaga's fire crews were called out to rescue the driver and passengers of a vehicle that had become trapped as the floodwater rose in the Río Seco (dry river) in Arenas in the Axarquía area of Malaga province this Monday 10 March.
Nuestra dotación de #VélezMálaga— CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) March 10, 2025
interviene por vehículo atrapado en zona rural en la carretera de Arenas, en el río Seco, del mismo municipio.
A nuestra llegada los ocupantes estaban fuera del coche. No hay daños personales#CPBMálaga @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/GFigZbtjWG
The occupants of the vehicle had managed to get themselves to safety by the time the fire brigade arrived and were not injured. Firefighters proceeded to pull the vehicle out of the river with the help of their all-terrain vehicle.
