This is the dramatic moment a car became trapped in a Malaga river

Image of the vehicle trapped by the current in the Río Seco in Arenas.

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 10 March 2025, 11:51

Vélez-Málaga's fire crews were called out to rescue the driver and passengers of a vehicle that had become trapped as the floodwater rose in the Río Seco (dry river) in Arenas in the Axarquía area of Malaga province this Monday 10 March.

Nuestra dotación de #VélezMálaga

interviene por vehículo atrapado en zona rural en la carretera de Arenas, en el río Seco, del mismo municipio.

A nuestra llegada los ocupantes estaban fuera del coche. No hay daños personales#CPBMálaga @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/GFigZbtjWG — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) March 10, 2025

The occupants of the vehicle had managed to get themselves to safety by the time the fire brigade arrived and were not injured. Firefighters proceeded to pull the vehicle out of the river with the help of their all-terrain vehicle.