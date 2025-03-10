This is the dramatic moment a car became trapped in a Malaga river

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the vehicle trapped by the current in the Río Seco in Arenas. CPB
Floods in Malaga

The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and were unharmed in the incident which happened this Monday morning in Arenas in the Axarquía

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 10 March 2025, 11:51

Vélez-Málaga's fire crews were called out to rescue the driver and passengers of a vehicle that had become trapped as the floodwater rose in the Río Seco (dry river) in Arenas in the Axarquía area of Malaga province this Monday 10 March.

The occupants of the vehicle had managed to get themselves to safety by the time the fire brigade arrived and were not injured. Firefighters proceeded to pull the vehicle out of the river with the help of their all-terrain vehicle.

