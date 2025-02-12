Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two stabbings in one week on eastern Costa del Sol
112 incident

One man was injured in Rincón de la Victoria on Friday 7 February and the second incident happened in Torre del Mar the following day

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 07:56

Two men were stabbed in separate fights on the eastern Costa del Sol last weekend. The first incident happened on Friday 7 February outside a hairdressers on Avenida del Mediterráneo in Rincón de la Victoria and the second happened the following day near Burger King on Avenida de Andalucía in Torre del Mar.

In Rincón de la Victoria a 28-year-old man was taken to the town's health centre after being stabbed in the course of a fight involving around six people and the people involved are believed to have known each other.

Guardia Civil police officers and emergency medical services were called to the scene. No further details of the victim's state of health have been released, although in principle, the injuries were not serious and there was no fear for his life.

The second incident happened just 24 hours later, in this case in the middle of Torre del Mar, next to Burger King. Four young men were involved in the fight, resulting in a 20-year-old man being stabbed and injured.

The victim was taken to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía, where he remains although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The National Police are investigating the incident and those involved have been identified as there are several security cameras in the vicinity.

