Panoramic view of Frigiliana. E. Cabezas
Two held in village house selling drugs
Crime

Two held in village house selling drugs

An inquiry confirmed that a house was frequented by numerous regular users, and some of them were intercepted moments after having bought the drugs

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 2 May 2025, 12:17

The Guardia Civil has broken up a very active sales point for drugs in the mountain village of Frigiliana, near Nerja. Two people have been arrested.

An inquiry confirmed that a house was frequented by numerous regular users, and some of them were intercepted moments after having bought the drugs. Several types of street drugs were found in the property search.

surinenglish Two held in village house selling drugs