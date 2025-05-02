Two held in village house selling drugs

Crime
Sections
Highlight
Eugenio Cabezas
Friday, 2 May 2025, 12:17
The Guardia Civil has broken up a very active sales point for drugs in the mountain village of Frigiliana, near Nerja. Two people have been arrested.
An inquiry confirmed that a house was frequented by numerous regular users, and some of them were intercepted moments after having bought the drugs. Several types of street drugs were found in the property search.
