Two held in village house selling drugs

The Guardia Civil has broken up a very active sales point for drugs in the mountain village of Frigiliana, near Nerja. Two people have been arrested.

An inquiry confirmed that a house was frequented by numerous regular users, and some of them were intercepted moments after having bought the drugs. Several types of street drugs were found in the property search.