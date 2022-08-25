Man stuck in well spends hours calling for help in Rincón de la Victoria Police officers followed the barking of the victim’s dog to locate the spot where he was trapped

A 28-year-old man spent several hours trapped in a well near Rincón de la Victoria’s cemetery on Wednesday. He survived the fall by clinging to a pipe but was half-buried until a nearby resident eventually heard his cries for help and called the 112 emergency number.

The man was finally rescued by the fire brigade, who found him to be exhausted and had a number of bruises.

The injured man had been out walking with his dog when he stepped onto a broken wall and from there fell into the well. According to sources, the pipe he was able to cling to was about three metres deep.

Despite his cries for help it was some time before a nearby resident finally heard him in the distance. By this time it was dark and the resident could not see where the cries for help were coming from, so he contacted the 112 emergency service at around 10.30pm.

The police began a search of the area and although it was dark the victim’s dog, which hadn’t moved from the area near the well and was still barking, helped the police to find him. The man was taken by ambulance to the Malaga’s Regional University Hospital.