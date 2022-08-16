Man dies after tractor overturns on a farm in Vélez-Málaga The fire brigade had to free the victim who was trapped underneath the vehicle

A man has died this Tuesday, 16 August, after a tractor overturned on a farm in Vélez-Málaga, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre.

The incident happened at around 1.15pm when the service received a distress call requesting the rescue services for a worker who had been trapped after an agricultural machine overturned on a farm located in Valle-Niza.

Health personnel, Malaga’s provincial fire brigade and National Police officers all travelled to the scene.

Firefighters proceeded to free the victim who had been trapped under the tractor and who finally died, police and the fire and rescue services confirmed.

The work-related incident has been referred to the health and safety inspectorate.