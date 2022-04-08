Town hall approves budget for new library The Mayor of Nerja approved the budget, and the project will be put out to tender once final plans are drawn up in August

Nerja town hall has approved the initial project for a new library at a cost of one million euros. Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo has approved the project to build the new library with a budget of 1.32 million euros.

The final plans will be drawn up in August, after which the project will put out to tender. According to the town hall, the initial project "stands out for its spaciousness, modernity and functionality, with three floors and a roof with views of the sea that can be visited by users".