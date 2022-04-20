Torrox town hall assumes control of company set up to build golf course The council now owns almost 80 per cent of Calaceite Golf S.L., which was set up in 2005, for the design, construction, promotion and management of the project which has been in the pipeline for almost two decades

Torrox town hall on Tuesday (19 April) signed a legal agreement taking control of almost 80 per cent of the shares in Calaceite Developments SL; a company that belonged to the Fuerte Hoteles group and which was declared bankrupt. The council now owns 78.22 of of Calaceite Golf SL, which was established in 2005 for the design, construction, development and management of the development.

The project for Torrox to have its first golf course, in the Calaceite area, first featured in the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) approved in 1992. However, regulatory changes and successive economic crises have meant that the initiative to develop more than 100 hectares of land on the beach front, has not yet happened.

First class tourist destination

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, president and managing director of the company in which the councillor Paula Moreno is also a director, said that the move was a "key piece for the future golf course". Speaking after signing the documents, Medina said that he also wanted to "reactivate" plans to build a marina in Torrox Costa: “These two projects, which will revive the local economy, will revolutionise the town to make it a first class tourist destination on the Costa del Sol", he said.

Moreno indicated that the golf course project "has all the viability from a legal, urban and environmental point of view", included in the General Urban Development Plan approved in 1992, and that it would affect 100 hectares of land, on the beachfront, where the construction of 3,157 properties is also planned.