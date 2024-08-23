This is the 'fashionable' Malaga resort town hoping to become home to the next major golf course on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 23 August 2024, 16:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The plan for Torrox Costa on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol to have its first golf course, features in the town's General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) approved in 1992. However, various setbacks and regulatory changes, as well as successive economic crises have meant that the initiative to develop more than 100 hectares of land on the seafront has not yet materialised.

Torrox town hall is continuing to push ahead with the project which would see a new 18-hole golf course, around 4,000 homes and a marina. The mayor, Óscar Medina, who has been in office since 2015, said, "We also want to continue attracting tourists with high purchasing power, and for that the development of the Calaceite area on the coast is going to be fundamental thanks to its self-sufficient, sustainable and high quality infrastructure."

Medina said in a statement that "it will be an integrated action of residential and tourist facilities, with a profusion of green areas and many others free of construction". He went on to say, "We have numerous investors interested in this sector, where in the future around 4,000 homes will be located," and added, "It will be a source of wealth and employment for Torrox."

In his opinion, "It's a fact that Torrox is fashionable." The town, which has a population of 22,000, "continues to be one of the most popular places to live on the Costa del Sol" according to a summer report published by the property website Idealista.

For the mayor the fact that "we are among the most sought-after places to buy a home in Spain is not the result of chance, but of constant management, promotion and enhancement of the entire municipality".

Record numbers at El Morche feria

Medina said in the statement that "from the premise of tourist excellence, the fact that our properties are worth more and more is a sign that things are going better for us, as the value of property ownership increases and, therefore, the heritage and quality of life of residents. All of this reflects the historic period that the municipality is experiencing at all levels".

Medina went on to say that in addition to hotel and tourist occupancy "that has been close to one hundred percent" the recent El Morche feria saw record numbers of visitors which points to Torrox being "the fashionable destination on the eastern coast of Andalucía".