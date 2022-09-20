Torrox gets ready for the return of its popular Oktoberfest beer festival With 2,000 Germans registered on the town hall’s ‘padrón’, Torrox claims to be home to mainland Spain’s largest German community

Oktoberfest is returning to Torrox this weekend. The German beer festival will run from Thursday 22 until Sunday 25 September along Avenida Esperanto in Torrox Costa. This year the event will be bigger than before, with more tables and chairs for visitors.

With 2,000 Germans registered on the town hall’s ‘padrón’, Torrox claims to be home to mainland Spain’s largest German community. The mayor, Óscar Medina said, "Torrox is the municipality where German tourism was born in Spain. It is ‘little Germany’ because we are the municipality with most Germans registered in the peninsula.”

"More beer than ever"

There will be live music on each of the four days and "more beer than ever” according to Medina. There will be a wide variety of German beer brands as well as tastings of craft beer. Traditional German food will be available.

There will be a children's area and a marquee will be set up to provide shade for those attending the festival during the expected hot weather. The town hall encouraged all residents and visitors to “come to the opening of Oktoberfest 2022 on 22 September and if you have the opportunity, go dressed in typical German costume”.

The opening will take place at 8.30pm on Thursday and the live music is on at 4pm and 10pm each day, with an additional performance at 6pm on Saturday by the group Bandido. For a full programme and further information visit: www.torrox.es or Facebook ‘Torrox Oktoberfest’