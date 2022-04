Torrox gets funding to extend coastal path The grant from Malaga's provincial authority will be used for the section from Punta del Faro to the Rincón de Pepe beach bar

The new section will be 400 metres long. / SUR

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación, has awarded a grant to Torrox town hall of 419,552 euros to build a new section of coastal path in the town.

The money will be used for the section from the Punta del Faro residential area to the Rincón de Pepe beach bar and will measure 400 metres in length and three metres wide.

The new section will be connected to the existing coastal path between the Rincón de Pepe beach bar and the El Peñoncillo children's playground.