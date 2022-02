Torrox gets ahead of new Waste Law The town hall purchased sustainable equipment and gets the jump on the new legislation

Torrox town hall has invested seven million euros to renew the town's cleaning service machinery, which includes 40 environmentally friendly vehicles. It has also introduced a fifth, brown container ahead of Spain's new Waste Law, which will come into force during the year and which makes it compulsory for places with more than 5,000 inhabitants to separate organic from other waste.