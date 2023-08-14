Torrox becomes latest Axarquía town to experience cuts to water supply

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Compartir Copiar enlace

Torrox has become the latest town in Malaga province to announce cuts to the water supply as the drought tightens its grip. Public water company Aqualia published a statement last week which read: “Due to problems with filling the main tank there will be drops in pressure in the supply, and occasional cuts, depending on the area".

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, told SUR that they are trying to do "everything possible" to avoid having to implement nighttime restrictions, as is already the case in a number of towns and villages in the Axarquía, including neighbouring Vélez-Málaga. Medina went on to say that the biggest problems are being felt in higher areas, including Los Amberes, Torrox Park and Cerro Garbancito as well as El Morche and the higher floors of the Bau Hoffman apartment buildings.

Thirty towns and villages in Malaga province

Torrox has joined the list of more than 30 towns and villages in Malaga province in which, in compliance with the three drought decrees in force since June 2021, have banned the use of drinking water for non-essential uses has been banned. This includes the watering of public and private gardens and parks, cleaning of streets and façades, filling or refilling private swimming pools and washing cars outside authorised establishments which could lead to fines. Torrox had already turned off its beach showers.

The mayor called on residents for a "rational use of water" and asked for "understanding" for the "occasional difficulties" that may occur in the supply. He has also banned the use of drinking water in ornamental fountains, showers or public fountains without a closed circuit. Medina recalled that Torrox's population quadruples in August and that these measures have been adopted due to the drought, the heatwave and the long weekend, which coincides with the El Morche fair.