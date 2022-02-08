Torre del Mar theatre plans move ahead as fourth contract awarded The separate parts of the project, which will eventually see the completion of a 500-seat auditorium, have been awarded for a sum of nearly eight million euros

Vélez-Málaga town hall has awarded the last of the four separate contracts for different parts of a new theatre for Torre del Mar, which will be built on the Cerro del Águila opposite the municipal indoor swimming pool. This follows the awarding of three of the four lots in December. Once work gets under way, contractors will have 24 months in which to complete the work.

The town hall said it has taken "a definitive step" towards the project, despite generating criticism from the two opposition groups, the Partido Popular (PP) and Andalucía por Sí, who believe that the old Lope de Vega theatre in Vélez-Málaga should be reopened before a brand new venue is built in Torre del Mar. They argue that the refurbishment of the existing theatre would cost less than half that of a new venue in Torre del Mar.

Deputy mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia said, "It has been years of work, many obstacles and bureaucratic procedures that finally see the light so that, once and for all, we can have a stage in Torre del Mar.”

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, said "The work, consensus and dialogue are a priority for me and for this government and with projects such as the Torre del Mar theatre we can move forward with a space that will contribute to the consolidation of Vélez-Málaga as a 'City of Culture'."