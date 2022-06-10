Volunteers and divers organise beach and seabed cleanup

A seabed and beach cleanup will be taking place this Saturday, 11 June on Torre del Mar’s eastern beach. It is being organised by the Marine Watchers Network, Proyecto Libera and Diving Club Apañao Sub. Volunteers are asked to meet at the first breakwater to the west of Caleta port at 10am.

Councillor for beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia, pointed out that the activity is designed to “raise awareness and remove urban waste. The cleaning of the seabed serves not only to remove pollution from the sea, but also to highlight the importance of not leaving rubbish in open areas".

The event will finish at around 1.30pm, when the waste will be identified and separated for recycling. The data will be reported to RVM, MARNOBA application (Zero Dumping and Ministry for the ecological transition). “This year we will also be using the application basuraleza (Libera, Ecoembes and SeoBirdLife).

Awareness raising

"With this action we intend to highlight the serious problem of environmental pollution that exists in our immediate surroundings and try to raise awareness among citizens. All united for a better world,” said Celia Padilla, from the Diving Club Apañao Sub

Vélez-Málaga’s councillor for the environment, Antonio Ariza said, “Initiatives such as these help to contribute and raise awareness throughout society of the importance, the need and the obligation we have to conserve and maintain the sea, our main resource. Many of the plastics and rubbish we throw into the sea are death traps for marine species. In addition, many of these plastics become microplastics which are a threat to marine fauna.”

For further information email: apanaosub@mail.com