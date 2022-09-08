Torre del Mar's famous international air show takes to the skies again this weekend The event is expected to see 300,000 people attend to enjoy the spectacle of 43 aircraft putting on flying displays above the Costa del Sol coastline

The International Torre del Mar Airshow will return to the town’s skies from tomorow, Friday 9 September.

A total of 43 aircraft will participate over the weekend, including planes from Switzerland, Italy and the UK. There will be a total of nine military and eleven civilian teams.

Pilots will carry out practice sessions throughout Friday and Saturday and the Sunset Airshow will take place on Saturday evening, featuring among others, the Pioneer Team and Aerosparx.

The main event will start at 11am on Sunday and will see displays from the Eurofighter, Claw Patrol, and the aerobatic pilot Juan Velarde, as well as Aspa Patrol, the Jacob 52 aircraft, the Spanish National Police and the Guardia Civil.

For the first time in Spain there will be a demonstration of the ‘Jet Suit’ created by Richard Browning. Browning is the founder and chief test pilot of the suit, whose company Gravity is based in Chichester, England.

The show is best viewed from the beach in Torre del Mar, but can also be seen from neighbouring Caleta de Vélez and Almayate.

A free return shuttle bus will operate from El Ingenio.

For further info on timetables and locations go to: www.festivalaereotorredelmar.com, Facebook: Festival Aereo Internacional Torre del Mar or Twitter: @TorredelMarAirshow.