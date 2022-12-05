Torre del mar lit up for Christmas A giant Christmas tree illuminates Plaza Juan Aguilar and another one can be found on Paseo Larios

The moment the Christmas tree on Plaza Juan Aguilar was lit up / j. rhodes

Hundreds of people turned out on Friday (2 December) evening to see the Christmas lights being switched on in Torre del Mar. The epicentre of the activity was the town's Plaza Juan Aguilar, next to San Andrés church, where the crowd joined in a countdown before the town was lit up.

A huge Christmas tree with a gold star at the top is the main focal point of the illuminations, with another similar tree along Paseo Larios and lights along the main Avenida Andalucía and other central streets.

There are children's amusements on Plaza Juan Aguila throughout the festive season and a video mapping experience at the town's Azucarera building every evening.