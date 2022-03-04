Torre del Mar calls for peace in Ukraine with a huge message on its beach Vélez-Málaga town hall is organising a protest next Monday against the Russian invasion and to show its solidarity with Ukraine

A huge message of peace was drawn on the sand of Torre del Mar beach on Thursday in show of solidarity with Ukraine. The word ‘Paz’ (peace) was drawn using the town’s cleaning service's tractors and the council released an aerial image of the action, which also shows a heart in the Ukrainian flag’s colours and the message ‘todos con Ucrania’ (all with Ukraine).

The councillor for beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia, said: "This is a small gesture that should serve to raise awareness in the town of the suffering of the Ukrainian people and the need for all of us to do our bit to help.”

Atencia announced that at 12noon on Monday 7 March a manifesto will be read out at Torre del Mar’s sub-town hall office, “in favour of peace and the end the conflict in Ukraine.”

At the same time, a rally will be held on Plaza de las Carmelitas in Vélez-Málaga and the reading of a manifesto to condemn the war.

Mural

From 11.00 am on Monday the town hall will set up a giant canvas so that all people, associations and groups who wish to will be able to leave their handprint “as a sign of repulsion towards this armed conflict and as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and in defence of human rights and freedom,” a statement from the town hall said. The final result of the mural will later be displayed on the town hall’s façade.

The town hall has invited everyone to join the protest and to participate in the painting of the mural "to express together the message of 'no to war' and to express the town’s solidarity and awareness of the cause.”