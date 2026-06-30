Torre del Mar brings full programme of music, dance and comedy to summer evenings

Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol has launched its annual 'al son del rebalaje' programme of free summer concerts and entertainment. The ... stage near to the coastal town's iconic blue and white lighthouse will be the home of music, plays and comedy on most nights throughout July and August. The programme will bring together music, dance, comedy, schools, associations and local artists on the promenade.

The programme begins on Wednesday 1 July at 9pm with the unveiling of the poster for the 2026 Feria de Santiago and Santa Ana, designed by the artist José de la Torre Fernández and presented by José Manuel Molina Castro.

The programme kicks off on 1 July with the unveiling of the Feria poster and a street dance performance on the Paseo de Poniente

Then at 9.30pm there will be an urban dance performance by Feel the Music, which will serve as the official opening of this year’s festival. From that day onwards, all performances will begin at 9.30pm, half an hour earlier than in previous years. The aim is to maintain an attractive, family-friendly daily programme that is also compatible with the local residents during the height of summer.

The programme once again places a strong emphasis on local talent. Most of the activities will feature local artists, schools, associations and groups, who will have the opportunity to showcase their work to residents, tourists and visitors in a stunning coastal setting.

The programme. (SUR)

The programme will also include a number of special events including a concert by Junco, scheduled for 30 July, as well as various comedy acts, La Carpa theatre school and musical performances including popular Vélez-Málaga pop-rock band Los Electroduendes on Monday 13 July.

The programme adds to Torre del Mar’s summer line-up with local artists, concerts, dance and comedy shows

The 'al son del rebalaje' programme forms part of a series of summer events in Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga, which include the Weekend Beach festival (9-11 July), the Santiago and Santa Ana fair at the end of July and the other cultural and sporting activities planned in the town.