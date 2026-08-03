Pest Control Servicio SL, leading the way in sustainable pest control on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Marbella 03/08/2026 a las 12:51h.

"We don't stop until your pest problems have been eradicated!"

For Pest Control Servicio SL, this is far more than a slogan. It reflects the company's approach to every job, combining professional expertise, ongoing staff training, investment in the latest technology and solutions tailored to each client's needs.

Specialising in helping homeowners and businesses tackle even the most stubborn infestations, the company has spent more than 50 years continually updating its services and equipment to remain at the forefront of the pest control industry.

Its highly personalised and effective treatments, backed by experienced specialists and the latest technical innovations, have made Pest Control Servicio SL the benchmark for pest control across the Costa del Sol.

"We're constantly investing in new technologies and looking for ways to provide the best possible service to our customers," the company says. One of its latest investments is a new generation of high-performance vertical spraying equipment: "This allows us to carry out high-pressure treatments on tall palm trees safely and effectively."

An effective defence against the red palm weevil

The new vertical spraying system is particularly effective in tackling the red palm weevil, one of the biggest threats to the thousands of palm trees that line streets, parks and gardens across the Costa del Sol.

"The red palm weevil can remain hidden in the crown of the tree while feeding on its interior," Pest Control explains. "By the time the damage becomes visible, the tree may already be beyond saving and at risk of collapsing."

Replacing mature palm trees is an expensive undertaking, making preventative treatment a worthwhile investment. "Protecting existing palms is far more cost-effective than replacing them once they've been lost," the company adds.

"We're seeing particularly strong demand for this treatment from our golf course clients. The new vertical spraying technology allows us to provide a much better service. We also use the equipment for mosquito treatments in large gardens. It's made a real difference for our customers," the company says.

Although based in Marbella, Pest Control Servicio SL operates across the Costa del Sol, serving clients in areas including Sotogrande, Alhaurín, Coín, Mijas, Elviria, Benalmádena and El Madroñal. Over more than five decades in business, the company has built a customer base of more than 90,000 across the area.

The most common summer pests

Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for Pest Control Servicio SL. "As temperatures rise, we see a significant increase in treatments for mosquitoes, wasps, rats and cockroaches. Mosquitoes like to lay their eggs in standing water, particularly around the bases of recently watered plant pots. Areas around swimming pools are also highly attractive to them," the company explains.

It also warns that Asian wasps have become an increasing problem in recent summers: "If you're unlucky enough to be stung, the pain can be extremely severe. We strongly advise against touching or trying to remove nests yourself, as they require professional treatment."

A commitment to sustainability

In an industry where environmental responsibility is particularly important, sustainability remains a key priority.

"At Pest Control Servicio SL, we're committed to complying fully with the regulations governing the use and quantities of pesticides in every treatment we carry out. We also provide practical advice to help customers manage pest problems effectively. Many preventative measures can help keep pests under control while minimising the impact on the environment."