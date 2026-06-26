Torre del Mar sailing school announces sailing, kayak and SUP lessons

The Torre del Mar municipal water sports school has announced a programme of activities and lessons at the eastern Costa del Sol town's Club ... Náutico includes s windsurfing, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), kayaking, sailing, fixed-seat rowing and Optimist sailing.

Announcing the programme on Thursday 25 June, the councillor for sport, Manuel Gutiérrez, explained that this summer the range of training opportunities and programme has been extended and offers activities for all ages. According to the councillor, it is a "more dynamic and varied" programme that will allow local residents and visitors to enjoy the sea through activities tailored to different levels.

The municipal water sports school is expanding its range of courses to suit different ages and ability levels

The councillor highlighted the work of the Club Náutico, an organisation which has a history stretching back more than 50 years of training sailors and promoting water sports. “Its track record and experience make this school one of the most established and highly regarded summer activities in the municipality,” he stated.

Further information

The president of the Yacht Club, Guillermo Cao, has explained that the training programme includes beginner and advanced courses in windsurfing, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, sailing, fixed-seat rowing and Optimist sailing. Enrolment can be done via the website, by emailing info@clubnauticotorredelmar.es, or by calling 683 664 699 or 952 540 436.

One of the new features for 2026 will be the addition of a new Raquero-type sailing boat, which expands the range of activities on offer for adults. This boat makes sailing more accessible both for beginners and for those looking to improve their technique.

Basic sailing training is also being strengthened by expanding the fleet of Optimist dinghies. For the town hall, sailing is an essential sport in a coastal town such as Vélez-Málaga and a means of fostering sporting skills, independence and safety at sea.

This season features a Raquero boat, additional safety support and weekly rowing courses for those aged 14 and over

The school is also introducing new support vessels designed to strengthen its surveillance, assistance and support arrangements while activities are taking place. Gutiérrez has stated that this reinforcement will improve response capacity and ensure a safer environment for users.

During the summer, weekly intensive rowing courses on fixed-seat rowing machines will also be offered for people aged 14 and over. “Water sports bring together sport, nature, socialising and learning,” concluded Gutiérrez, who encouraged families, young people and sea lovers to take part in the programme.