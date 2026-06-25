Enjoy jazz in Vélez-Málaga every Wednesday throughout the summer

The courtyard of the Francisco Hernández centre for contemporary art (CAC) in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol will once again become an ... open-air music venue this summer.

The Jazz at the CAC free concerts will bring together leading musicians from the Málaga jazz scene every Wednesday in July and August. Performances will begin at 9pm and admission will be free until full capacity is reached.

The town hall has decided to give the event, which has been running for a number of years, its own identity under the name ‘Jazz en el CAC' (jazz at the CAC), with the aim of ensuring its long-term future and raising its profile amongst local residents and visitors.

The free series will bring together leading figures from Málaga’s jazz scene every Wednesday in July and August in the courtyard of the CAC Francisco Hernández

The line-up includes the Enrique Oliver Trio, the José Carra Trio, the Nando Hidalgo Trio, the Bossa Nova Duo, Iván Illic, the Alex Berenguer Trio, the Fernando Brox Trio, the Gypsy Jazz and Dixieland Duo and the Diego Lara Quartet. This is a selection of artists with links to Malaga province and representing different approaches to jazz, ranging from more traditional styles to contemporary sounds and fusions.

Informal style

The programme aims to offer evenings of live music in a well-established heritage and cultural setting in the centre of Vélez-Málaga. The CAC’s courtyard provides an intimate setting, with concerts designed for a wide audience and for those seeking alternative cultural experiences during the summer months.

The event joins ‘Damas de Noche’, ‘Noche en Vela’ and ‘A los pies de la muralla’ on the summer cultural programme

'Jazz at the CAC' forms part of a wider summer cultural programme, which also includes well-established events such as 'Damas de Noche', 'Noche en Vela' and 'A los pies de la muralla'. The town hall aims to ensure that Vélez-Málaga’s cultural summer programme has a continuous presence in squares, at monuments, in performance venues and at municipal facilities.

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