Top-of-the-range model aircraft take to the skies of the Costa del Sol this weekend

Isabel Méndez Vélez-Málaga Thursday, 24 April 2025, 10:53

Some of the best model aeroplanes from Spain and Portugal will be on display at the Axarquía Leoni Benabú airport, located in the El Trapiche district of Vélez-Málaga, on the eastern Costa del Sol from Friday 25 until Sunday 27 April.

The Aguacate Model Airshow Festival brings together some model aircraft that have a wingspan of more than four metres and can exceed speeds of 300 kilometres per hour. They are scale replicas of real aircraft, and despite their size, they are capable of doing the same acrobatics as the real things.

After registration and training on Friday, the big day will be Saturday. From 10am spectators will be able to see more than 140 different model aeroplanes flying, as the outstanding radio-controlled aeroplane and helicopter pilots who will be taking part will be able to make exclusive use of the 959 metres of the airfield's runway to perform their aerobatic manoeuvres during the aerial exhibition.

On Sunday morning there will be free exhibition flights where the aeromodellers will be able to give free rein to show off their acrobatics skills. Entrance to the show is free and fans will also be able to enjoy a market and other entertainment.