Tickets for the first confirmed artists for this year's Cueva de Nerja Festival went on sale yesterday afternoon. On the programme so far are Les Luthiers, who will perform on 30 June and 1 July; María Peláe will perform on Friday 7 July; Mecano Experience on Saturday 15 July; Los Morancos on Friday 21 July; Miguel Poveda on Saturday 5 August; Sara Baras on Friday 11 August and Pastora Soler on Saturday 12 August. Tickets: www.cuevadenerja.es