Three people injured in Vélez-Málaga house fire Two neighbours were affected by smoke inhalation and a third was bitten while rescuing a dog from the building

A fire, apparently caused by an electrical short circuit, forced the evacuation of several houses in the area around Plaza San Juan de Díos and Calle Vicario in Vélez-Málaga on Monday evening.

Local and National Police officers, firefighters and ambulances arrived at the scene after being alerted by the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room.

Two people were attended to by paramedics for smoke inhalation and a third person was treated after being bitten by a dog that was also caught up in the blaze. However, none of the injuries were serious.

The fire brigade declared the fire extinguished at 9.30pm.

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, visited the owners of the property on Monday evening and thanked the emergency services for their "rapid intervention”.