Victim's son among three arrested for stealing 60,000 euros worth of cash and valuables from Nerja pensioner The woman’s son, with whom she had not had contact for years, gained access to the house with a copy of the keys he had stolen

The Guardia Civil have arrested three people for an alleged burglary, fraud and use of a credit card to make purchases of high-end products. Operation Vitra began last November when a woman in her 80s reported a burglary at her home in Nerja.

The pensioner had been robbed of jewellery and watches worth 40,000 euros as 12,000 euros in cash, all from her life savings. The thieves also allegedly stole a credit card belonging to the victim, which they used in various shops to make purchases worth 8,000 euros.

Investigators found that the perpetrators of the robbery had not forced entry to the house to and instead determined that someone must have entered using a tool or a key to the front door.

The investigation led officers to Villanueva del Trabuco, where the victim's son, with whom she had had no contact for several years, lived with his partner. The man has a long police record and his partner had made numerous purchases on 31 October in various establishments in Nerja and Malaga. Taking advantage of Halloween, the pair disguised themselves while making the purchases, in order to make their identification difficult.

According to the Guardia Civil, the purchases made added up to 8,000 euros, a figure that coincided with the purchases made with the stolen credit card. After three months of investigation, officers proceeded to the arrest of the victim's son and his partner, as well as a third individual who had been complicit in helping make the purchases.

Television, perfume and high-end clothing

The investigation determined that the victim's son had obtained a copy of the keys to his mother’s home, where together with his partner he stole the victim's objects and savings. He also stole the credit card and pin code, as he knew where the woman kept it.

Guardia Civil officers found the same disguises used by the alleged perpetrators to make the purchases in their home in Villanueva del Trabuco. They also recovered all the items stolen from the victim's home and the items purchased with the stolen card, including a 55-inch television, perfumes, high-end clothes and footwear.

A pistol, six bladed weapons, two precision scales, 2.5 kilograms of marijuana and four grams of cocaine were among other items also found during the search. The three detainees have been handed over to the courts in Torrox.