This is where the next Sabor a Málaga foodie fair is happening from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 May

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Thursday, 2 May 2024, 10:40

The next stop for the Sabor a Málaga foodie fair is Nerja's iconic Balcón de Europa from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 May, where there will be 33 stalls selling a variety of local products from cheese, ham and wine to olive oil and different meats.

The fair starts at 11am on Friday and throughout the day there will be a number of presentations and workshops kicking off at 12pm with a demonstration of how to make cocktails including ‘the Malaga Mojito’.

This will be followed by presentations (in Spanish) about local cheeses and wines from 7pm local choirs and dance troupes will be providing live entertainment.

The event starts again at 11am on Saturday with cooking demonstrations and presentations (again in Spanish) on local sausages and other meat products as well as traditional breadmaking.

At 7pm the live entertainment will come from guitarist Pablo Alcázar and the event closes at 10pm. The stalls will open again on Sunday 5 May from 11am to 9pm.

For further information and full programme click: Sabor a Málaga