This is what the Chíllar river in Nerja looks like after the heavy rains during Easter week

The flow of the Chíllar River on Monday, near the old Frigiliana aggregate quarry.

After the abundant rains in Malaga province over Easter week water is flowing along the Chíllar river in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol all away to its mouth on the town's El Playazo beach. It is a sight that can only ever be seen when there is heavy rainfall of around 50 or 60mm at the source of the river, which rises at an altitude of 1,200 metres, below Piedra Sillada in the Sierra Almijara mountains.

The water is refilling a number of natural wells along the entire length of the riverbed, which since the end of November 2022 have been helping to supply water to other parts of the drought-stricken Axarquía, in the eastern area of Malaga province.

For the first time in its history it has been supplying neighbouring Torrox, Algarrobo and part of Vélez-Málaga, at a rate of between 50 and 100 litres per second in addition to domestic consumption and agricultural use in Nerja.

The water supply is even greater as the Higuerón River in Frigiliana also flows into the Chíllar just two kilometres from the mouth of the Nerja river.

The last time there was water all year round at the mouth of the Chíllar river was in 2011, following the extraordinary rainfall recorded in 2010.