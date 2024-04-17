Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The dolphins came unusually close to the shore off Rincón de la Victoria. J. R. C.
This is the moment dolphins were spotted unusually close to the shore on the Costa del Sol
Nature

This is the moment dolphins were spotted unusually close to the shore on the Costa del Sol

Rincón de la Victoria resident Markéta Závodská captured the moment on her mobile phone

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 16:25

Compartir

Markéta Závodská was strolling along the beach in Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern side of the Costa del Sol, on Wednesday 17 April when she spotted a pod of dolphins passing along the coastline.

The group was clearly visible to the naked eye from the shore. With her mobile phone she videoed the mammals as they leaped in and out of the water very close to a boat. Others also witnessed the sight and uploaded photos and videos onto their social media.

"I have been living in Rincón for a few months now and, after a difficult start here in Spain, this has been one of the most beautiful moments," saiid Závodská. "I didn't think I would ever see dolphins so close to the beach. The last time was in the Maldives," she added, delighted with her experience in Malaga.

Whale and dolphin sightings on the Costa del Sol are not uncommon, although the animals are usually at a greater distance from the beaches: in fact there are a number of companies operating along the Costa that offer boat trips to see them.

