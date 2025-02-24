This is the Harley Davidson designed on the Costa del Sol for a Spanish celebrity

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 24 February 2025, 17:51 Compartir

Vélez-Málaga-based motorbike customiser Francisco Alí Manén's latest creation has been done for the renowned Catalan-born singer Antonio Orozco. Alí, whose business Lord Drake Kustoms (LDK), has facilities in the Axarquía town and in Miami in the United States, has customised a Harley Davidson Sportster S 1250 Army model, which Orozco has described as "a perfect example of elegance and beauty".

Alí Manén says that he has had "a great friendship with Antonio Orozco for years thanks to a mutual friend in Miami". He goes on to say, "I had been thinking for some time about the idea of customising the famous singer's bike to remember the days when the three friends lived together in Miami and where I customised a Harley Fat Boy for Rafa, our mutual friend, which was the beginning of this whole story."

For Alí Manén the project not only represents the passion for design and customisation "but it is also an exclusive job for the renowned singer who trusted me and my team at LDK to give his bike a unique style full of character".

The motorbike expert goes on to say, "Lord Drake Kustoms customisation has no limits and proof of this is the result with this Harley Davidson Sportster S 1250 called Army because of its colours."

Orozco has surprised his followers by sharing a video on his social media showing off his new custom bike and thanking Alí Manén and his team at "for the incredible work".

The Sportster S 1250 Army is painted in army colours and features custom graphics as well as modifications to the exhaust system for a more powerful and aggressive sound, improvements to ergonomics and comfort for optimal riding with new handlebars and a new custom seat, a new face shield and minimalist front and rear indicators, among other modifications.