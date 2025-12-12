This is where the highest Nativity scene in Malaga province can be found

Image of the mountaineers who set up the small nativity scene at the top of La Maroma.

The mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos, together with three mountaineers from the Tercer Tiempo hiking group, has kept the tradition of climbing Malaga province’s highest mountain, La Maroma, in the Axarquía, to celebrate the Christmas story. This Christmas tradition, which took place on Wednesday, attracts more and more hikers and followers each year.

In the past the hikers have performed a living Nativity, with the group dressed as Mary, Joseph, angels and shepherds and posing at the summit of the mountain to symbolise the Christmas story.

On some days they had to brave the wind, the ice and even the snow, circumstances that never slowed down the participants or detracted from the creativity of the initiative.

However, this year for the first time they took specially made figurines designed to withstand the weather, to install at the summit of the mountain, at 2,069 metres above sea level, making it the highest Nativity scene in the province.

Christmas spirit

“We wanted to change and bring up a Nativity scene with figures, which will better withstand the conditions of the summit and allow more visitors to enjoy it throughout the festivities,” explained Campos.

“The spirit remains the same: to share hope, tradition and the pride we feel for our mountain,” he added.

Zoom Image of the nativity scene on top of La Maroma SUR

The setting up of the Nativity scene marks the unofficial start of Christmas in the Axarquía. This route to La Maroma, one of the most popular in the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park, attracts thousands of hikers every year, many of them interested in seeing this symbol of Christmas high up above the Axarquía.

“It is something that has become part of our identity and that also boosts rural tourism in Canillas de Aceituno,” said Campos, as he also highlighted other hiking routes including El Saltillo, with its new bridge.

“We ask all visitors to respect the mountain and to enjoy the Nativity scene without altering their surroundings,” the mayor pointed out.

With the Nativity scene now installed, La Maroma has once again become one of the most unique places to experience Christmas in the province. The pieces will remain at the summit of the mountain for several weeks, without depending on the physical presence of volunteers or organised groups.

Underwater nativity scene

From the height of La Maroma to the depths of the sea, Sea Life in Benalmádena has an underwater nativity scene. It is installed in the area which is home to the centre’s Pacus, a peaceful South American species related to piranhas.

The underwater nativity scene can be visited until Monday 6 January and is open from 11am to 7pm every day except 25 December. It closes at 6pm on 24 and 31 December. Visitors can also participate in the centre’s eco-wish tree and Christmas decoration activities.