The transformation Malaga's 'dead' reservoir to the fullest

La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía area of Malaga province has gone from being technically ‘dead’ to storing the biggest amount of water in the province following the recent rains. This spectacular change has come about in less than a year when it was given its first boost during Easter week 2024. Now though after the abundant rains of recent weeks, the dam, which is the main water resource for the east of Malaga province, is top of the leaderboard in terms of volume of water stored on Wednesday 19 March.

According to data from the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur Network, at 11am this Wednesday the dam had 67.48 million cubic metres, compared to the mere 16.19 it held just twelve months ago, which means almost a fivefold increase in its reserves in just one year. The leap has been spectacular in the last week, gaining almost 20 hectometres. It is at 41.05 per cent of its capacity with water still entering from the various rivers that feed it and more rain forecast in the coming days.

The next reservoir in Malaga with the most water is the Conde del Guadalhorce, slightly below La Viñuela, with 66.6 million cubic metres, four more than seven days ago, and also almost five times more than a year ago. It is, however, at 100% capacity, and has been releasing water for several days.

The Guadalteba reservoir is the next largest in the province, with 60.56 million cubic metres, fourteen more than a week ago and 28 more than a year ago. It is still at 39.5% of its capacity. The next in the ranking is the La Concepción reservoir in Marbella, with 50.33 million cubic metres, at 87.47% of its capacity, and which has also been releasing water for more than a week for safety reasons, as it is close to full and water is still entering it.

This is followed by the Guadalhorce reservoir, with 42.86 million cubic metres, at 34.09% of its capacity. A week ago it had 28.69 million cubic metres and a year ago 18.24. The Casasola dam, in Almogía, has 22.36 million cubic metres and is also at 100% of its capacity and is releasing water. A week ago it had 18.77 million cubic metres and a year ago 5.74.

Finally, the dam that stores the least water in Malaga is El Limonero, with 14.67 million cubic metres, at 65.67% of its capacity. Seven days ago it had 9.81 and a year ago it was 4.3. In the province as a whole, the seven reservoirs in Malaga were, at 11am on Wednesday, 53.13% of their capacity. A week ago they had 263.37 million cubic metres, and twelve months ago there were only 112.69.