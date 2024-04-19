Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of an F-18.
Archive image of an F-18. SUR
Military

This is the moment beachgoers were startled as two Spanish fighter jets swooped fast and low over the Costa del Sol

The pair of F-18s were seen and heard over the eastern strip of the Malaga province coastline, and Spain's Ministry of Defence was quick to shoot down the speculation that they were headed for the Middle East and the conflict in Gaza

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 19 April 2024, 13:44

Compartir

At around 11am on Thursday 18 April two Spanish F-18 fighter planes flew very low and fast over the coast of the Axarquía on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, creating a loud boom. Their presence roused speculation that they were headed for the Middle East and to the conflict in Gaza.

The unexpected appearance of the jets generated rumours on social networks, with Axarquía residents posting photos and videos that quickly went viral.

However, as happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Malaga city, the manoeuvres had "nothing to do with" international conflicts according to the Ministry of Defence in Malaga. Instead they have said that the aircraft came the Zaragoza air base and were part of routine training for pilots and military personnel.

SUR has been able to confirm that the pilots flying the two aircraft were Jorge Rico, 28, from Torrox, who has 10 years' experience in the Air Force, and Vicente Martín, 23, from Madrid, who has spent six years in the Air Force, where both men are currently lieutenants.

Image of the military vehicle spotted on Thursday in Torrox.
Image of the military vehicle spotted on Thursday in Torrox. SUR

In addition to the fighter jets, a large military vehicle was spotted on Thursday 18 April in a parking area near the Torrox motorway exit. The vehicle was only there for a few minutes and once again the Ministry of Defence said it was part of "routine movements" of military vehicles.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Project to modernise and revitalise six streets in Costa del Sol town draws to an end
  2. 2 This is the moment dolphins were spotted unusually close to the shore on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Costa del Sol public swimming pool to reopen in summer after three-million-euro investment
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town confirms date for new market after failure to announce postponement sparked anger
  5. 5 Water for a year for 1m people pours into reservoirs but drought remains
  6. 6 Youngsters at Malaga children's home to receive belated Easter eggs thanks to kind-hearted customers on the Costa
  7. 7 Cívitas Puerto Banús to celebrate its annual International Yoga Festival
  8. 8 Excellent weather attracts huge turn-out for residents' day festivities in Torremolinos
  9. 9 Seafood fair offers 'hallmark of the Benalmádena brand'
  10. 10 Costa del Sol mayor: 'get on with our desalination plant'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad