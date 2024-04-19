This is the moment beachgoers were startled as two Spanish fighter jets swooped fast and low over the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 19 April 2024, 13:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

At around 11am on Thursday 18 April two Spanish F-18 fighter planes flew very low and fast over the coast of the Axarquía on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, creating a loud boom. Their presence roused speculation that they were headed for the Middle East and to the conflict in Gaza.

The unexpected appearance of the jets generated rumours on social networks, with Axarquía residents posting photos and videos that quickly went viral.

However, as happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Malaga city, the manoeuvres had "nothing to do with" international conflicts according to the Ministry of Defence in Malaga. Instead they have said that the aircraft came the Zaragoza air base and were part of routine training for pilots and military personnel.

SUR has been able to confirm that the pilots flying the two aircraft were Jorge Rico, 28, from Torrox, who has 10 years' experience in the Air Force, and Vicente Martín, 23, from Madrid, who has spent six years in the Air Force, where both men are currently lieutenants.

Image of the military vehicle spotted on Thursday in Torrox. SUR

In addition to the fighter jets, a large military vehicle was spotted on Thursday 18 April in a parking area near the Torrox motorway exit. The vehicle was only there for a few minutes and once again the Ministry of Defence said it was part of "routine movements" of military vehicles.