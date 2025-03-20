Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Javier León and Marcio Egea Secafin brewing the beer at the Brotas brewery SUR
The Malaga craft beer with a taste of Brazil
Food and drink

The Malaga craft beer with a taste of Brazil

Javier León and Charo Barco from La Domadora y El León brewery in Frigiliana travelled to Brotas Beer in Sao Paolo state where the two companies produced a new variety of La Axarca

Jennie Rhodes

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 16:37

La Axarca, the beer brand made by the distributor La Domadora y el León, which is based in Frigiliana on the eastern side of Malaga province, has its first international collaboration.

Owners of La Domadora y el León, Charo Barco and Javier León, travelled to the city of Brotas in Sao Paolo state in Brazil, where they brewed the first ‘Brazilian-style’ version of their Tropical Pale Ale.

They couple worked with Brotas Beer, the brewery run by Marcio Egea Secafin, a master brewer who has family connections with Frigiliana as his grandmother was born there.

Marcio and Javier first met in 2014 through their connections with the brewing industry and now the link has come full circle with Javier and Charo's visit to Brotas.

Marcio and Javier sample their new beer
Marcio and Javier sample their new beer SUR

The couple explain that the 'Made in Brazil' La Axarca beer has been brewed using four hops, Citra, Mosaico, Amarillo and Cascade, the same as in the Spanish version, but three new types of barley ave been added to maintain "the colour, aroma and alcohol and thus get as close as possible to the original beer".

Javier León with a #MeGusta T-shirt SUR

It has been christened #MeGusta and the couple describe the new beer as made with "the same recipe as La Axarca" but "more tropical than ever". It will be available as a limited edition beer at La Domadora y El León craft beer shop in Frigiliana towards the end of April.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  4. 4 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  5. 5 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  7. 7 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  8. 8 Cártama Oval braced for an intense cricketing feast
  9. 9 Regional government delegate in Malaga visits renovated Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena to host event to mark World Poetry Day

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The Malaga craft beer with a taste of Brazil