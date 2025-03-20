The Malaga craft beer with a taste of Brazil

Jennie Rhodes Thursday, 20 March 2025, 16:37 Compartir

La Axarca, the beer brand made by the distributor La Domadora y el León, which is based in Frigiliana on the eastern side of Malaga province, has its first international collaboration.

Owners of La Domadora y el León, Charo Barco and Javier León, travelled to the city of Brotas in Sao Paolo state in Brazil, where they brewed the first ‘Brazilian-style’ version of their Tropical Pale Ale.

They couple worked with Brotas Beer, the brewery run by Marcio Egea Secafin, a master brewer who has family connections with Frigiliana as his grandmother was born there.

Marcio and Javier first met in 2014 through their connections with the brewing industry and now the link has come full circle with Javier and Charo's visit to Brotas.

Marcio and Javier sample their new beer SUR

The couple explain that the 'Made in Brazil' La Axarca beer has been brewed using four hops, Citra, Mosaico, Amarillo and Cascade, the same as in the Spanish version, but three new types of barley ave been added to maintain "the colour, aroma and alcohol and thus get as close as possible to the original beer".

Zoom Javier León with a #MeGusta T-shirt SUR

It has been christened #MeGusta and the couple describe the new beer as made with "the same recipe as La Axarca" but "more tropical than ever". It will be available as a limited edition beer at La Domadora y El León craft beer shop in Frigiliana towards the end of April.