Main façade of the Local Police headquarters in Vélez-Málaga. E. CABEZAS
Costa del Sol town to recruit more Local Police officers in 2025
Security

Costa del Sol town to recruit more Local Police officers in 2025

The town hall has agreed to replace officers who are retiring in the coming months and it will also take on new staff

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 21 April 2025, 14:27

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced plans to recruit at least six new Local Police officers throughout the course of 2025 as a number of officers are due to retire this year .

The aim is to "provide the police force with the necessary personnel to safeguard the safety of residents and visitors to Vélez-Málaga," the mayor of Vélez and councillor for Local Police, Jesús Lupiáñez, said as he presided over the inauguration of six new officers in January.

The mayor went on to say that a further 11 officers are due to complete their training "in the near future". The Vélez police force currently stands at 101 but is set to increase to 112 this year.

In April 2024 a new chief of the Local Police in Vélez-Málaga, Rafael Mora, took up his post. Born in the town of Andújar in Jaén in 1962, he is a career military officer with a degree in Law from the European University of Madrid and a diploma in Criminology from the University of Malaga.

Mora had been part of the Marbella Local Police force for 26 years, seven of them as chief of police, between 2009 and 2015. From 2017 he was in charge of the Huelva Local Police, first as an officer before being promoted to chief superintendent.

