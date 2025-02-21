Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cueva del Tesoro artificial lake. SUR
Enjoy a theatrical visit to one of the Costa del Sol&#039;s most popular caves
Tourism

Enjoy a theatrical visit to one of the Costa del Sol's most popular caves

The Cueva del Tesoro in Rincón de la Victoria is running its highly popular dramatised visits again this year after the huge success of the events in 2024

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Friday, 21 February 2025, 15:08

Malaga-based company Eme Experience, will be in charge of offering a series of dramatised visits to the Cueva del Tesoro de Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol throughout 2025. The visit lasts approximately one hour, during which visitors learn about the history of the cave through its legends and characters.

The councillor for tourism and the cave, Antonio José Martín, said that "tickets have sold out well in advance in recent years, mainly among family audiences".

The dramatised visits include characters such as the discoverer of the cave, Manuel Laza Palacios, the representation of an Upper Palaeolithic man and the goddess Noctiluca.

The visits take place in groups of 30 people with two visits every last Sunday of the month at 11am and 12.30pm. Last year more than 700 people enjoyed the experience.

The sessions for Sunday 23 February are fully booked. The next sessions will be in March (Sunday 30), April (Sunday 27), May (Sunday 25), June (Sunday 29), July (Sunday 27), August (Sunday 31), September (Sunday 28), October (Sunday 26), November (Sunday 30) and December (Sunday 28). Tickets can be purchased through the Rincón de la Victoria tourism department website (click here) and cost five euros. Children under four go free.

The Cueva del Tesoro, the only cave of marine origin open to the public in Europe, welcomed 135,643 people in 2024.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
  2. 2 Fourteen Malaga villages face 35 per cent hike in water rates
  3. 3 Celebrate Malaga province's 'liquid gold' this coming weekend
  4. 4 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  5. 5 Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete
  6. 6 Buying and making the most of your dream home in Spain
  7. 7 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  8. 8 Andalusian regional government to meet Costa Tropical farmers to tackle avocado pest
  9. 9 Top designers head to Malaga for flamenco fashion show
  10. 10 More than 200 runners sign up in first 48 hours for Estepona's coastal half marathon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Enjoy a theatrical visit to one of the Costa del Sol's most popular caves