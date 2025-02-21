Enjoy a theatrical visit to one of the Costa del Sol's most popular caves

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 21 February 2025, 15:08 Compartir

Malaga-based company Eme Experience, will be in charge of offering a series of dramatised visits to the Cueva del Tesoro de Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol throughout 2025. The visit lasts approximately one hour, during which visitors learn about the history of the cave through its legends and characters.

The councillor for tourism and the cave, Antonio José Martín, said that "tickets have sold out well in advance in recent years, mainly among family audiences".

The dramatised visits include characters such as the discoverer of the cave, Manuel Laza Palacios, the representation of an Upper Palaeolithic man and the goddess Noctiluca.

The visits take place in groups of 30 people with two visits every last Sunday of the month at 11am and 12.30pm. Last year more than 700 people enjoyed the experience.

The sessions for Sunday 23 February are fully booked. The next sessions will be in March (Sunday 30), April (Sunday 27), May (Sunday 25), June (Sunday 29), July (Sunday 27), August (Sunday 31), September (Sunday 28), October (Sunday 26), November (Sunday 30) and December (Sunday 28). Tickets can be purchased through the Rincón de la Victoria tourism department website (click here) and cost five euros. Children under four go free.

The Cueva del Tesoro, the only cave of marine origin open to the public in Europe, welcomed 135,643 people in 2024.