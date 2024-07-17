This is the most searched for small town or village in Andalucía, according to a popular holiday portal

The charm of the most viral village in Andalucía, according to a well-known website.

It is no secret that Andalusian culture and its people are popular around the world and that the legacy of the region's Al-Andalus past still invading the whitewashed villages attracts visitors from far and wide.

The interest in staying in one of Andalucía's small towns and villages has grown considerably in recent years. Leaving the hustle and bustle of the big cities behind and enjoying a rural and authentic atmosphere is the idea of heaven for many. And yet it is precisely because they are hidden, or little-known places, they end up becoming famous on social media.

Europe's most popular holiday home and flat booking portal, Holidu, has compiled a list of the most searched-for Andalusian small towns or villages with less than 5,000 inhabitants.

Based on Semrush data, the volume of searches recorded by Google in each month of the last year was examined. In total, 529 municipalities were analysed using the keywords "what to do in" and "what to see in". The result? Ten municipalities with more than 14,000 searches.

The village that conquers the networks

The Andalusian small town or village that has conquered the networks is located in Malaga province. It is Frigiliana, a beautiful small town in the Axarquía area to the east of the province which gets just over 4,000 searches per month on Google. The Islamic-era architecture and cobbled streets have pushed this whitewashed town on the Costa del Sol to become one of the most desired destinations for its beauty, but also for its gastronomy and culture.

Other places in Andalucía that are high up on the list are Setenil de las Bodegas and Grazalema, in second and third place, two small towns in Cadiz province known for their stunning natural landscapes and rural charm. They are followed on the list by Pampaneira; Capileira; Aguadulce; Baños de la Encina; Zuheros and Cazalla de la Sierra to close the list.

But Frigiliana's success goes far beyond Andalucía. It is not only the most searched small town in the Andalusian region, but also the fourth most searched-for in Spain.