File image of El Borge. E. CABEZAS
Body found in Axarquía village has wounds consistent with stabbing
Guardia Civil officers are continuing their investigations to identify the man, aged around 30, whose body also shows signs of having been handcuffed

Axarquía

Thursday, 15 May 2025, 15:42

The Guardia Civil is still investigating the circumstances of the death of a man, believed to have been around 30 years of age, whose body was found in a rural area between the Axarquía municipalities of El Borge and Almáchar this past Monday afternoon.

The sub-delegate of Spain's central government in Malaga, Javier Salas, said that the authorities are waiting for the full results of the autopsy to determine the precise cause of death. What the initial investigation has indicated is that the body has injuries consistent with stab wounds, but no cause of death can be fully confirmed until the autopsy results have come out.

At the same time, the Guardia Civil is working "to determine, firstly, who the deceased person is, and, then, if it was a violent death", which will lead them to potentially identifying the murderer if it was and arresting them.

During the autopsy, which was carried out at the institute of legal medicine in Malaga on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the body has several wounds in the chest, consistent with a knife stabbing, as well as a blow to the head and marks on the wrists, which could mean that he had been handcuffed.

