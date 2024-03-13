Tenth century Costa del Sol fortress goes green

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 21:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

The 10th century Fortaleza (fortress) is one of the most important historical monuments in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. Having been abandoned for centuries, it was restored during the 1970s and work has continued to research and restore the fort, built during Spain’s Islamic period, since then.

Now improvements are not only being made to the walls and remains of the fortification, but also to its lighting with a commitment to efficiency and energy saving. The historic landmark has been fitted out with new LED technology systems thanks to an investment of 31,228 euros, co-financed between the town hall and European Regional Development (ERDF) funds.

The change to LED technology makes the lighting more efficient and safer, with a longer life and significant energy savings, also reducing the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.