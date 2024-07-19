These are the 10 exclusive products you can buy in Malaga's Axarquía area There is an extensive offer ranging from traditional items to highly innovative ones

Javier Almellones Friday, 19 July 2024

The Axarquía district on the eastern side of Malaga province is made up of 31 municipalities where there is a wide variety of food products that can be considered unique to the area.

From Alexandria Muscat sparkling wine to avocado mayonnaise or extra virgin olive oil made from a local variety of olives, the range is extensive. There are traditional products and highly innovative ones and here are some of them.

1 Algarrobo Cakes

Although they are called 'Tortas de Algarrobo' they are also made in bakeries in neighouring Caleta de Vélez. The cakes made with olive oil have become one of the best-known sweet products in the Axarquía. The traditional 'torta de aceite' (olive oil cake) mixes olive oil with wheat flour, sugar, green aniseed, cinnamon and almonds. Tortas Lupiáñez, Pastelería Ramos and La Caleteña are the main producers of this cake, which can be plain or be filled with cream or chocolate.

2 Ajobacalao

A culinary tradition during Holy week in Vélez-Málaga is ajobacalao. It's a paté which is made with flaked cod, bread, water, paprika and extra virgin olive oil. It is a delicious paté that can be served as an aperitif with bread, breadsticks or crackers and even as an accompaniment to a dish. Lujo del Paladar, which is also famous for its croquettes, is probably the most popular brand of the paté, which is traditionally made at home in time for Easter.

3 Honey rum from Frigiliana

In addition to the concentrated sugar cane syrup traditionally known as 'miel de caña' (sugar cane honey) from Frigiliana, the company De la Torre makes other products from sugar cane, such as sweets and honey rum. It is sold in 70 centilitre bottles and has an alcohol content of 20 proof.

4 Avonesa Avocado

A mayonnaise made with avocados. That is the concept of this product produced by Paltavo. Unlike traditional mayonnaise, it has avocado and no egg in its ingredients and it is fresh. Other ingredients include garlic, spinach and coriander. The company that makes it is owned by Trópico Spain, based in the Axarquía. This sauce is ideal for use in sandwiches, poké bowls, tartars, Mexican fajitas or to accompany meat or fish, among many other options.

5 Avocado honey

Naturmel, based in Colmenar, sells various avocado honeys from the Axarquía through a number of beekeeping companies locally and in other parts of Malaga province. Its flavour and properties make it very different from other single-variety honeys on the market.

6 Canillas de Aceituno black pudding

Canillas de Aceituno black pudding is a traditional dish from this Axarquía village, which today is made almost exclusively by the village's Adorín butcher's shop. It is similar in its ingredients and preparation to those made in certain areas of Granada and Jaén. Onion is fundamental to the characteristic flavour of this black pudding. A by-product of the black pudding (morcilla) which is also marketed, is known as 'malcocinao', which is a spread made with the leftover fat with a touch of spicy paprika.

7 Tree Natural Bars

A small company in Torre del Mar has been producing and selling a range of energy bars using natural ingredients and no added sugars or artificial additives. Dried fruit, nuts and a high fibre content are the keys to the success of this product, which can now be found both in Malaga and abroad. Some of the bars are made with a nod to the Axarquía, like the dried mango one.

8 Chivo de Canillas

Canillas de Aceituno suckling goat is not only eaten at Christmas, it can be bought throughout the year. There are several options to take home this gourmet product which is made with love by a family business in the village that has been linked for many decades to the tradition of roasting goat.

9 Premium verdial de Vélez variety EVOO

In the upper Axarquía there is a variety of olive that is exclusive to this part of Malaga. It is known as verdial de Vélez. Among the olive oil mills that work with it, those in Periana, (the San José Artesano cooperative in Mondrón and San Isidro in the village itself), are particularly noteworthy. Both market this variety as extra virgin, although in the case of Mondrón, they also have a high-quality premium verdial EVOO (extra virgin olive oil), made with the first olives of the season. This is the Único de Mondrón, which is surprising both for its flavour and its elegant bottle.

10 Alexandria Muscat sparkling wines

The Axarquía is also known for its muscatel grapes, from which very exclusive wines and raisins are produced. In addition to sweet, white or even vermouths, sparkling wines are also produced. In the latter, a distinction must be made between those made with injected bubbles and those made using the traditional 'champenoise' method, such as Dimobe's Tártratos. In this case, it is a 'brut' made solely and exclusively with muscatel grapes. In this way, it has a second fermentation in the bottle, which allows the natural development of carbonic gas and, therefore, of the characteristic bubbles of this type of sparkling wine. In addition to being a milestone in Malaga's winemaking history due to the method used, it should be noted that this is a Gran Reserva, aged for 30 months in the bottle.

*Other very exclusive products from the Axarquía include muscatel raisins, the handmade chocolates with cocoa from Peru and mango from the Axarquía (MayChoco), the roscos carreros and the resoli from Alfarnate, the nevaíllo variety EVOO, the rosé wines with red romé grapes or the vermouths made with muscatel, among many others.