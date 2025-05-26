Talks, cinema, prizes and theatre: Costa del Sol town celebrates Pride Month

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 26 May 2025, 15:08 Compartir

Councillor for social rights and equality at Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol, Juan García, together with the president of the Axarquía LGBT+ association, Antonio Lara, have presented the programme of activities organised to mark Pride Month in the town.

The councillor highlighted the joint work between the the town hall and the Axarquía LGBT+ association and explained that "in less than a year they have managed to build an unstoppable movement, offering guidance and shelter to many people of the collective who were previously neglected," in the east of Malaga province.

García explained that the proposed activities are designed to encourage the participation of all citizens, with the aim of "moving towards a more diverse, inclusive society, free of hate speech". He went on to say, "Since we took on this delegation in 2023, we have been committed to making the invisible visible, and this programme is a demonstration of that commitment."

Among the main activities are a film forum on Wednesday 18 June, at 8pm in the Sociedad Recreativa La Peña. International Day of Yoga on Thursday 19 June, at 8pm at the Fortaleza. The first Axarquía Diversa 'David Valverde' awards will take place on Friday 20 June at the Centro del Exilio. There will also be a play on Thursday 26 June, organised by the LGBT+ theatre workshop.

Short film

A screening of the short film 'Pride Ciudad de Vélez-Málaga' has also been organised for Saturday 28 June, at 6pm at El Ingenio shopping centre cinema, made by students from a local secondary school as part of a series of workshops they have participated in . Finally, there will be an awards party and a 'high-heel' race around Calles las Monjas, Montera and Conjunto el Carmen.

Lara explained the poster of the Axarquía Diversa Awards pays tribute to 'La Gramola', a symbolic space for the LGBT+ collective in the town. "These awards aim to make visible and recognise the commitment to equality and diversity of people, institutions and companies throughout the area," he said.

There will be a free bus on Saturday 7 June for those interested in attending the Pride demonstration in Torremolinos, within the framework of regional activities. Lara encouraged everyone to join the gala on Friday 20 June and the rest of the planned activities, which will also include entertainment and shows in the centre of Vélez-Málaga.

Vélez-Málaga town hall reaffirmed its "commitment to inclusion, equality and the fight against any form of discrimination, supporting the work of the Axarquía LGBT+ community and promoting a society that is fairer and more respectful of diversity".