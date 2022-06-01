Summer lifeguard service starts on Vélez-Málaga beaches As well as a team of lifeguards, there are also two rapid response vehicles with defibrillators and oxygen equipment; an ambulance; two jet skis; a drone and two patrol boats

Vélez-Málaga’s lifeguard service has started today 1 June along its 22 kilometres of coastline and will run until 30 September. The timetable for the lifeguard and lifeguard service during the months of June and September is from 12pm to 8pm and in July and August, the timetable is extended from 10:30pm to 8pm.

During the months of July and August the service will be increased with fixed surveillance posts in all the villages that belong to Vélez: Benajarafe, Almayate, Torre del Mar and Caleta de Vélez as well as people providing information about the services provided.

As well as a team of lifeguards, there are also two rapid response vehicles with defibrillators and oxygen equipment; an ambulance; two jet skis; a drone and two patrol boats. In addition, the lifeguards will continue to have a new communication system, which will allow the central post to locate the lifeguards at all times, so that they can attend to emergencies more quickly and effectively.

An end to Covid squares

The town hall has also announced that the marked out squares of beach that were introduced in 2020 as a Covid social distancing measure will not be put in place this year. Councillor for beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia said, “Having passed the worst of the pandemic, we believe that our coastline needs to recover the full capacity of its beaches.”

Adapted beaches

There are adapted beaches in Benajarafe, opposite the old train station; Valle-Niza, next to the toilet and the watchtower; Torre del Mar, next to the fairgrounds, opposite the lighthouse, next to the Paseo de Larios and opposite the Antonio Checa School; and in Caleta de Vélez, in the Dry River section, opposite the entrance to the port.

These adapted beaches have a shaded area with walkways, picnic tables, adapted showers and equipment to facilitate access to the sea including amphibious chairs, snorkels and walkers. The contact telephone number to request the adapted bathing service is 645 64 63 63 23. The lifeguards at the lifeguard stations located next to the adapted beaches will also be able to provide the service.