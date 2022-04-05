Storm causes damage to Vélez-Málaga drinking water supply pipe The area near the Valle Niza campsite is currently without drinking water and Aqualia is working to fix a 40-metre-long section

Today's storm has caused damage to the drinking water supply pipe that runs along the coast of Vélez-Málaga. The break has occurred in a 40-metre section section near the Valle Niza campsite and the area is currently without drinking water.

Aqualia, the company that manages Vélez-Málaga's water service, reported in a statement this morning that the storm had caused a new break in the drinking water supply pipe that runs along the town's coast.

The company is working to try to supply water through alternative pipes, but at this time the full extent of the damage and the areas affected are unknown.