Léa Meylan on the Balcón de Europa. Zara
Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection
Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection

The only question on everyone's lips in Nerja on Wednesday 25 February was 'have you see the Zara fashion shoot?

Almudena Nogués

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 09:47

The Balcón de Europa, La Caletilla beach and El Chanquete viewpoint in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol are some of the recognisable places in the spring/summer 2025 collection for Spanish fashion giant Zara, featuring the model Léa Meylan.

On Wednesday 25 February the only question on everyone's lips in Nerja was: 'have you seen the new Zara campaign?' The backgrounds of the photographs are easily recognisable for anyone who knows the popular coastal town: from the Balcón de Europa to La Caletilla beach or the Chanquete viewpoint. "We are very happy, for Nerja is a great promotion that puts us in the international spotlight," said tourism councillor Ana María Muñoz.

White, cream, baby pink, magenta, light blue, black and denim make up the ‘New Season Calling’ collection. Basic pieces such as cotton t-shirts, men's shirts, jeans and mini dresses are perfect for going to the office or for a stroll at sunset, as proposed by model Léa Meylan, the star of the Nerja fashion shoot.

The recently refurbished Balcón de Europa appears in the photos: "In several photos you can see it and I personally have been very happy to see it," Muñoz told SUR. Even a friend from England has sent me a photo of the collection with the price of the look in pounds. We are very proud that our town is being recognised as it has happened before with Zara in other big cities like Milan," the councillor added.

Imagen principal - Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection
Imagen secundaria 1 - Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection
Imagen secundaria 2 - Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection

The views of Calahonda beach and the steps down to El Salón beach complete the list of scenes selected by the flagship store of Inditex, the company that owns Zara.

