Spain’s Weekend Beach music festival reveals first confirmed acts for 2023

Colombian reggaeton star Maluma is on the line-up for next year's Weekend Beach festival / SUR

Organisers of Torre del Mar’s Weekend Beach festival, which will take place from 5 to 8 July in 2023, have revealed the first artists to appear on the line-up.

The biggest name so far is Colombian reggaeton singer Maluma, who will be joined by other well-known Spanish and international musicians including Fangoria, Kiko Veneno, Sidecars, Mala Rodríguez, Dani Fernández, Delaossa, Chef Special, Muerdo, Dremen, La Regadera, José de las Heras, El niño de Albayzin and Love Yi.

It’s not Maluma’s first visit to the Costa del Sol as he performed last year at the Starlite festival in Marbella and in Malaga city. He has achieved worldwide fame with songs such as 'Farandulera', 'La obsesión' and 'La temperatura'. The Torre del Mar concert will be one of only two dates in Andalucía next year.

For fans of electronic music, next year will see Tunisia's Cera Khin, who is big on the Berlin scene with sets featuring electro, bass, hardcore and hi-energy techno. British dance music will also be represented by London-based DJ Seb Zito and Alisha.

One of Spain's most important music festivals

With people eager to take advantage of the cheaper ticket prices, more than 15,000 entrance tickets were sold in the first few hours of them going on sale in November, even though no artists had been announced at that stage.

The popular festival, which welcomes 'Weekers' of all generations and musical tastes, received 135,000 attendees this year and had an economic impact of more than six million euros, which places it among the ten most important festivals in Spain, according to organisers.

In the eight years since the festival started, it has hosted artists including Black Eyed Peas, The Original Wailers, The Offspring, Skrillex, David Guetta, The Prodigy and Damian Marley.