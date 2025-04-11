Crackdown on contraband tobacco on the Costa: almost 38,000 packets seized after van stopped on A-7 motorway

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Friday, 11 April 2025, 16:14 Compartir

The Guardia Civil has dismantled another tobacco-smuggling operation in Malaga province. In collaboration with the surveillance services of Spain's national tax agency, police have seized more than 37,000 packets of tobacco of illegal origin, worth more than 224,000 euros from a van on the A-7 motorway in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol, that impersonated a well-known delivery company.

The incident happened at the end of February. Thanks to various tobacco-smuggling surveillance operations, police discovered the van that was being driven along the A-7 motorway towards Almeria.

After carrying out the necessary checks, investigators found that the owner of the vehicle, a Romanian citizen who lives in Almeria, had no links to the delivery company.

224,000 euros worth of cigarette packets

Inside the vehicle, the officers found 37,490 contraband cigarette packets. All of them lacked tax seals, which increased their value to over 224,000 euros.

According to the Guardia Civil, the possession of this type of tobacco "is consistent with crimes of smuggling and offence against industrial property", in addition to illegal sale of cigarettes without sanitary and quality control.

Police have handed the case over to a court in Torrox. The driver and the owner of the vehicle are being prosecuted, while the tobacco and the vehicle remain seized.