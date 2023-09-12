Sign up for charity canoe route along the cliffs of Nerja to support the fight against cancer

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Canoeing alongside the cliffs of Nerja and Maro while out at sea is always a nice idea, and an even better one when it's raising money for a good cause.

This Saturday 16 September, Nerja town hall and Educare Aventura will support those fighting cancer and help raise funds for the Spanish association against cancer (Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer).

Miguel Joven, the endearing 'Tito' from the well-known Spanish television series Verano Azul, will lead a canoeing excursion called Paddle Against Cancer and up to 150 places for the trip are available.

There will be several departures from Nerja's Burriana beach, between 10am and noon, and places can be booked on the website www.educare-aventura.com. The excursion will take about about two hours.