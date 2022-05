The El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga, owned by Salsa Patrimonio and managed by MVGM, has released data that shows that in the last half of 2021, it regained the number of visitors it saw in the same period in 2019, before the start of the pandemic. The figure stands out in comparison with data across the rest of the country, which shows a drop in footfall in shopping centres of around 19 per cent compared with 2019.