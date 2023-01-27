Police find two dead bodies with shotgun wounds at an avocado farm in the Axarquía National Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two men in Vélez-Málaga, which point to a murder and the subsequent suicide of the shooter

National Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two men whose bodies were found this Friday morning, 27 January, at an avocado farm in the Malaga province municipality of Vélez-Malaga.

The owner of one of the plots in the area found the lifeless body of one of the people a few minutes after ten in the morning this. Seeing that he was dead, he alerted another neighbour and they both called the emergency services. The ambulance crew that rushed to the scene could not do anything for the victim, a 47-year-old man from the Axárquica town.

The body was lying next to a track that separates several farms in the area known as Camino de Remanente. When inspecting the scene, the National Police teams found the second body a short distance away, which is that of a 52-year-old man.

The investigation, which is at a very early stage, points to a possible murder and the subsequent suicide of the shooter.

A shotgun was found next to the second body.